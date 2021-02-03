Feb 03, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Centuria Office REIT Half Year '21 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Grant Nichols, fund Manager of COF. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Grant Nichols - Centuria Office REIT - Fund Manager
Good morning and thank you for dialing in to the Centuria Office REIT Half Year '21 Financial Results and Fund Update. I am Grant Nichols, COF's Fund Manager.
Earlier today, we published various documents on the ASX relating to the half year results, including a results presentation, which we will go through this morning.
I am very pleased to share COF's results. COF provides a quality portfolio of highly connected commercial property that has delivered a strong performance through the first half of FY '21.
Starting on Slide 4 with a short overview of COF's management. Centuria Capital Group is an established
Half Year 2021 Centuria Office REIT Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...