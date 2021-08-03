Aug 03, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 03, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Grant Nichols

Centuria Office REIT - Fund Manager



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Andrew MacFarlane

Jarden Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Lauren A. Berry

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Sholto Maconochie

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Tom Bodor

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director



=====================

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Centuria Office REIT FY '21 Results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, to Mr. Grant Nichols. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Grant Nichols - Centuria Office REIT - Fund Manager



Good morning and thank you for dialing in to