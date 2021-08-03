Aug 03, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 03, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Grant Nichols
Centuria Office REIT - Fund Manager
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew MacFarlane
Jarden Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Lauren A. Berry
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Sholto Maconochie
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Tom Bodor
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director
=====================
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Centuria Office REIT FY '21 Results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, to Mr. Grant Nichols. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Grant Nichols - Centuria Office REIT - Fund Manager
Good morning and thank you for dialing in to
Full Year 2021 Centuria Office REIT Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 03, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...