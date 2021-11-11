Centuria Office REIT Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Matthew Hardy - Centuria Office REIT - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Centuria Property Funds Limited



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Board of Centuria Property Funds Limited, I welcome you to this General Meeting of the Unitholders of Centuria Office REIT, which I will refer to as COF. My name is Matthew Hardy. I'm a Director of Centuria Property Funds Limited, the responsible entity of COF, and the Chair of this meeting.



It's now just after 10:30 a.m., and I confirm that the quorum requirements for this meeting have been satisfied. And I declare that this meeting of COF unitholders is now open.



The purpose of this meeting is for the unitholders to consider and if thought fit, approve the acquisition of -- by COF of a 50% leasehold interest in 203 Pacific Highway, St Leonards, New South Wales 2065, a related party of Centuria Property Funds Limited.



My fellow directors are either in the room with me or attending virtually. Also in attendance is Anna Kovarik, the Company Secretary of Centuria Property Funds Limited; and Grant Nichols, the Fund