Half Year 2023 Centuria Office REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Grant Nichols - Centuria Office REIT - Head of Office & Fund Manager



Good morning, and thank you for dialing into the Centuria Office REIT Half Year 2023 Financial Results and Fund Update. My name is Grant Nichols, and I am COF's Fund Manager. Joining me today is COF's Assistant Fund Manager, Belinda Cheung; Group CEO, Jason Huljich; Centuria Head of Funds Management, Ross Lees; and Group Head of IR, Tim Mitchell. I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of the country. I am joining you from the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. Centuria manages property throughout Australia and New Zealand and pays its respect to the traditional owners of the land in each country to their unique culture and