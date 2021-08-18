Half Year 2021 Curro Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Andries Greyling - Curro Holdings Limited - CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our results presentation for the six months ending June 2021. In the past this time of the year we had the honor of meeting you, each one individually, having time afterwards for a chat talking about the business and the way forward. Sadly, we will have to stare into a camera for another year. I think we all long to those days that we can meet each other again and hopefully that can happen soon.
Just on logistical issues for today, should you have any question, please type it. After the session, Cobus and I, will be answering your questions. We will not take verbal questions at this time. Should you have any questions that we didn't answer you're more than welcome to contact us. All of you have got our detail and you are welcome to contact us at any time.
And the layout of today's meeting will be that I will briefly do an overview of our business, where we are currently after the first six months of the year, highlight some of our strategical intentions where we're moving towards and some of
