Q4 2023 VNET Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Xinyuan Liu - VNET Group, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today, and you can find a copy on our IR website as well as on Newswire services.



Please note that today's call will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and