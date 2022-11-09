Culpeo Minerals Ltd at Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Max Tuesley - Culpeo Minerals Ltd. - Managing Director



Thanks very much, guys. Today, I'm just going to give you an overview of Culpeo Minerals and the three projects that we've got in Chile. So we're a copper-focused company. We're focused on Chile. It's a pretty simple story. Obviously, we like copper. We like Chile. We like the coastal belt of Chile. Rather than up in the mountains, we see a lot of opportunity in the coastal belt for medium-size sort of better-grade copper deposits. We've been listed on the ASX for about 12 months. Recently got approval to be on the OTC as well.



We have three projects in Chile. Our flagship project's Lana Corina, where we've had quite a bit of recent success there with some nice, wide, high-grade copper moly intersections from the Phase 1 drilling program. That's the Lana Corina project there, about 300 kilometers north of Santiago. 40 kilometers south of there is our other project Quelon, which is perspective for IOCG and manto-style copper deposits. And we also have a project further north about 700 kilometers north of Santiago, Las Petacas, which is about 15