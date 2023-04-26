Apr 26, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Okay. So here we are. It's the afternoon session of the resource track at Planet MicroCap. Next up, we will be moving to Chile where we have Culpeo Minerals, copper story in Chile. And here to tell us and give us an introduction is Geoff McNamara. Please, Geoff, take it away.



Geoff McNamara - Culpeo Minerals Ltd - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you very much, and thank you to the Kroft for putting the conference on. It's our first time here. Culpeo is a new company. It's only about 16 months old, ASX-listed, ticker on the ASX, CPO. Recently OTCQP listed, ticker CPORF.



I'm the largest shareholder, founder and Non-Exec Chairman. And Culpeo actually means fox, it means at a atacama fox or atacama wolf. And we chose the name because, obviously, it's got the copper symbol in there as well. So CU. And relates to Chile to the fox, as you see in Chile.



So this picture shows the property. So this property has historically been mined, the Lana Corina property and you can see some disturbance there in the foreground. That's the Andes in the