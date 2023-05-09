May 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Taylor Combaluzier - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Analyst



Hello, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Taylor Combaluzier, a Mining Analyst at Red Cloud Securities. Today's webinar features Culpeo Minerals.



Culpeo is a copper explorer that is earning into a portfolio of early-stage porphyry and IOCG projects in Chile. It offers blue-sky discovery potential added to three assets, including the Lana Corina copper and molybdenum high-grade breccia porphyry project, the Quelon IOCG project, and the Las Petacas IOCG copper-skarn project.



Culpeo is currently focused on its flagship Lana Corina project where several phases of drilling have identified high-grade copper mineralization along with the high-grade molybdenum zone at depth. The company operates in Chile, as mentioned, which is the world's most prolific copper producer and features numerous world-class copper mines operated by majors. Today, I have with me on the webinar, Max Tuesley, who's the Managing Director at Culpeo Minerals. Good to have us -- happy with us today, Max.



Max Tuesley - Culpeo Minerals