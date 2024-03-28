Mar 28, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
Duncan Ball - BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. - CO-CEO & Member of Management Board
Good morning, and welcome to the 2023 annual results presentation for BBGi. My name is Duncan Ball. I'm joined with Michael Denny. We appreciate your interest this morning, and we'll kick off. So hopefully you're seeing the slides on your screen if you're participating in the webcast. But BBGi's purpose is to deliver social infrastructure and healthier, safer, and more connected societies while creating sustainable value for shareholders.
Just a quick recap of our investment approach. So our strategy is based on four pillars, low risk, internally managed, globally diversified, and a strong approach to ESG. In terms of low risk, we have 100% of our portfolio is availability style investment assets. So these are contractual cash flows coming from public sector counterparties. The result is cash flows that are stable, predictable, with high-quality inflation linkage.
The second pillar is internally managed. Just as a reminder, we're the only infrastructure company with an in-house management team and our
Full Year 2023 BBGI Global Infrastructure SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 28, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...