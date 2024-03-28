Mar 28, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Duncan Ball - BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. - CO-CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, and welcome to the 2023 annual results presentation for BBGi. My name is Duncan Ball. I'm joined with Michael Denny. We appreciate your interest this morning, and we'll kick off. So hopefully you're seeing the slides on your screen if you're participating in the webcast. But BBGi's purpose is to deliver social infrastructure and healthier, safer, and more connected societies while creating sustainable value for shareholders.



Just a quick recap of our investment approach. So our strategy is based on four pillars, low risk, internally managed, globally diversified, and a strong approach to ESG. In terms of low risk, we have 100% of our portfolio is availability style investment assets. So these are contractual cash flows coming from public sector counterparties. The result is cash flows that are stable, predictable, with high-quality inflation linkage.



The second pillar is internally managed. Just as a reminder, we're the only infrastructure company with an in-house management team and our