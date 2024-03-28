Full Year 2023 InPost SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

RafaÅBrzoska - InPost SA - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Gabi, and thank you all for joining us today. What an incredible year 2023 turns out to be. We achieved new records in volume, financial results, and most importantly, we delivered on our key strategic priorities. Let me start with the broader perspective.



We are operating in nine countries and have