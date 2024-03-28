Full Year 2023 Capricorn Energy PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 11:45AM GMT

Randy Neely - Capricorn Energy PLC - CEO



Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome everybody to the Capricorn Energy 2023 full year results presentation. Speaking today will be Geoff Probert, Chief Operating Officer; Nathan Piper, Director of Commercial; and myself, Randy Neely, CEO of Capricorn. Following our presentation, we will open the floor to questions.



First, I want to start out with a quick review of the year, our achievements and milestones as well as a snapshot of what we've been working on so far in 2024. Following on the stated objectives and strategy outlined during 2023 to rightsize the organization, maximize return to shareholders, exit the non-core positions, particularly exploration commitments, et cetera, and resetting our culture -- our corporate culture. I can confidently state that we have achieved these.



We declared $550 million in dividends and started at $25 million share buyback. The buyback continues, and we hope if volumes improve, we will complete it as quickly as permitted. We transformed the organization through the reduction of our staff and contingent to