Q4 2023 Jiayin Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Jiayin Group fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions)



As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Shawn Zhang from Investor Relations of Jiayin Group. Please proceed.



Shawn Zhang - Jiayin Group Inc - IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Jiayin Group's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. We released our earnings results earlier today. A press release is available on the company's website as well as from newswire services.



On the call with me today are Mr. Yan Dinggui, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Fan Chunlin, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Xu Yifang, Chief Risk Officer.



Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private