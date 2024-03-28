Mar 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and thank you for standing by for Energy Monster's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference call, Director of Investor Relations, Hansen Shi. Please go ahead.
Hansen Shi - Smart Share Global Ltd - IR
Thank you. Welcome to our 2023 fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today on Mars Cai, Energy Monster's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maria Xin, Chief Financial Officer. For today's agenda, management will discuss business updates, operation highlights, and financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.
Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussion of certain non-GAAP financial
Q4 2023 Smart Share Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...