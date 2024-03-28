Q4 2023 Smart Share Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Hansen Shi - Smart Share Global Ltd - IR



Thank you. Welcome to our 2023 fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today on Mars Cai, Energy Monster's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maria Xin, Chief Financial Officer. For today's agenda, management will discuss business updates, operation highlights, and financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.



Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussion of certain non-GAAP financial