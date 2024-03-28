Mar 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silver Spike Investment Corp fiscal year end 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Umesh Mahajan. Please go-ahead sir.
Umesh Mahajan - Silver Spike Investment Corp - Chief Financial Officer
Thank you, Sharon. Good morning. This is Umesh Mahajan, Chief Financial Officer of Silver Spike Investment Corp. With me here today is Scott Gordon, CEO of Silver Spike Investment Corp. Welcome to Silver Spike's earnings conference call and live webcast for the fiscal year end 2023. Silver Spikes financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, were released yesterday and can be accessed from our website at ssic.silverspikecap.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website later.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements that are not based on historical facts made during this call, including any
Q4 2023 Silver Spike Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...