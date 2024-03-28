Q4 2023 Silver Spike Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Umesh Mahajan - Silver Spike Investment Corp - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Sharon. Good morning. This is Umesh Mahajan, Chief Financial Officer of Silver Spike Investment Corp. With me here today is Scott Gordon, CEO of Silver Spike Investment Corp. Welcome to Silver Spike's earnings conference call and live webcast for the fiscal year end 2023. Silver Spikes financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, were released yesterday and can be accessed from our website at ssic.silverspikecap.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website later.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements that are not based on historical facts made during this call, including any