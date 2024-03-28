Q4 2023 inTest Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to inTEST Corporation fourth-quarter 2023 financial results. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations for inTEST. Thank you. You may begin.



Deborah Pawlowski - inTest Corp - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your interest in inTEST Corporation, and thank you for sharing your time with us today. Joining me on our call are Nick Grant, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Duncan Gilmore, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



You should have the earnings release which crossed the wire yesterday after market as well as the slides that will accompany our conversation today. The 2023 10-K was filed yesterday as well. These documents are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, intest.com. You will also find there our restated third quarter and nine months 10QA that was also filed yesterday. Duncan will touch on that briefly.



But if you would turn to