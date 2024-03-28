Q4 2023 Agile Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Agile Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results conference call. Please note, today's event is being recorded I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Reilly, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Matthew Riley - Agile Therapeutics Inc - Head of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications



Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and corporate update.



Before we start, let me remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, including statements concerning our financial outlook and financing prospects for the future, management's expectations for our future financial and operational performance, including our expectations regarding the market growth of Twirla and our ability to become cash flow positive, our operating expenses, our business strategy, our partnership with faxes and its ability to promote growth, our product supply agreement with