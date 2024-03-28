Q4 2023 KLDiscovery Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, my name is Brianna, and I will be your conference operator today. I'd like to welcome everyone to the KLDiscovery Q4 2023 financial results conference call.(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Dawn Wilson, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.



Dawn M. Wilson - KLDiscovery Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Welcome to scale discoveries Q4 and full year 2023 conference call. Today's call contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail in our earnings press release issued yesterday and filings with the SEC. Scale. Discovery undertakes no obligation to amend update or clarify these forward looking statements made as of today, unless required by law. During this call, we will also present non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and