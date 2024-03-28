Q4 2023 Hammond Power Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Hammond Power Solutions fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results conference call.



Certain statements that will be discussed in this conference call will constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and statements included in this discussion are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements will be based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in the forward-looking statements. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.



These factors include, but are not limited to, such things as the impact of general industry conditions, fluctuations of commodity prices, industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management,