Mar 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Duncan Ball

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA - CEO

* Michael Denny

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA - CFO



Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the BBBI Global infrastructure annual results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)And now I'd like to hand over to Duncan Ball, CEO Good afternoon.



Duncan Ball - BBGI Global Infrastructure SA - CEO



Good afternoon, and thank you, and thanks, everyone, who's called in for the investor meet presentation today. We appreciate your support and interest in BBGI. As mentioned, I'm Duncan ball, and I'm here with Michael Denny, and we'll walk you through the slide deck. So, thank you very much.



In terms of beginning, I'll just kick off and read out our purpose, which is to deliver social infrastructure for healthier, safer and more connected to societies, while creating sustainable value for all our