Q4 2023 Medigene AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Medigene AG full-year 2023 earnings call and live webcast. I am Sandra, the chorus call operator. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Pamela Keck. Please go ahead.



Pamela Keck - Medigene AG - VP, IR and Corporate Communications



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today is Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO of Medigene. Today, we announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. You can access the press release on the Investor Relations page of our website at medigene.com.



Before we get started, let's quickly run through the forward-looking statements. Please note that as a part of our discussion today, management will be making forward-looking statements. Also, we believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions.



By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may be influenced by factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward