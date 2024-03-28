Mar 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Joanna, and I will and I would like to welcome everyone to the benchmark Real Estate Services Inc. 2023 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. For those of you who dialed into the conference call. If you would like to ask a question, simply press star then the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press star for those of you joining us via webcast. If you would like to ask a question, please type it into the Q&A box on your screen. We will answer these questions and sequence following the dial-in questions after the presentation. I would now like to introduce Mr. Phil Soper, President and CEO Real Estate Services. Mr. Soper, you may begin your conference call.



Philip Soper - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much and good morning, everybody. With me today is our Chief