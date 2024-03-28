Mar 28, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the TSS fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 earnings call. I would now like to welcome John K. Penver, Chief Financial Officer, to begin the call.
John, over to you.
John Penver - TSS Inc - Chief Financial Officer
Thank you, Mandy, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us TSS's conference call to discuss our fourth-quarter and our fiscal 2023 financial results. I'm John Penver the Chief Financial Officer of TSS. And joining me today on the call is Darryll Dewan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of TSS.
As we begin the call, I would like to remind everyone to take note of the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements that's contained in the press release we issued today. That same language applies to comments and statements made on this conference call.
This call will contain time-sensitive information, as well as forward-looking statements which are accurate as of today, March 28, 2024. TSS expressly disclaims any obligations to update, amend, supplement, or
Q4 2023 TSS Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 28, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...