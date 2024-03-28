Q4 2023 Kodiak Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

John Borgeson - Kodiak Sciences Inc - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Thank you for joining our conference call and webcast to discuss recent business updates at Kodiak. I am John Borgeson, Kodiak's Chief Financial Officer. Joining me today are Victor Perlroth, Chairman and CEO; and Pablo Velazquez-Martin, Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Development.



After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A. The webcast portion of this call contains a slide presentation that we will refer to during the call. Those following along on the phone who wish to access the slide portion of this presentation may do so on the Investors and Media section of our website, and an archive of