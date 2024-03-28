Q4 2024 Semtech Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Mark Lin - Semtech Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Good day, everyone, and welcome to all those joining today's call, including analysts, investors, and my fellow employees. I am Mark Lin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and I'm joined today by Paul Pickle, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Today, after market close, we released our unaudited results for the fourth quarter and for fiscal year 2024, which are posted to our investor website at investors.semtech.com. Supplemental earnings materials, including net sales data by end market, reportable segment, and geography, as well as the share count table reflecting potential share issuances from our convertible notes at various stock prices are also posted to our investor website. I encourage participants on the call to access these materials.



Unless otherwise noted, all income statement related financial measures will be non-GAAP other than net sales. A discussion of why the company considers such non-GAAP financial measures useful along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial