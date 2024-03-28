Q4 2023 Emeren Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Emeren Group Limited's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. Please note that we are recording today's conference call.



I will now turn the call over to Gary Dvorchak, Managing Director of The Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead, Mr. Dvorchak.



Gary Dvorchak - The Blueshirt Group - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. We released our shareholder letter after the market closed today and is available on our website at ir.emeren.com. We also provided a supplemental presentation that's posted on our IR website that we will reference during our prepared remarks. On the call with me today are Mr. Yumin Liu, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ke Chen, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we continue, please turn to slide 2. Let me remind you that remarks made during this call may include predictions estimates or other information that might be considered forward looking.