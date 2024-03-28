Mar 28, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Emeren Group Limited's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. Please note that we are recording today's conference call.
I will now turn the call over to Gary Dvorchak, Managing Director of The Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead, Mr. Dvorchak.
Gary Dvorchak - The Blueshirt Group - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. We released our shareholder letter after the market closed today and is available on our website at ir.emeren.com. We also provided a supplemental presentation that's posted on our IR website that we will reference during our prepared remarks. On the call with me today are Mr. Yumin Liu, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ke Chen, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we continue, please turn to slide 2. Let me remind you that remarks made during this call may include predictions estimates or other information that might be considered forward looking.
Q4 2023 Emeren Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 28, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...