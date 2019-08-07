Aug 07, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Charter Hall Education Trust 2019 Full Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, 7th of August 2019.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Nick Anagnostou, Head of Social Infrastructure Funds. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.
Nicholas James Anagnostou - Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT - Head of Social Infrastructure Funds & Executive Director of Charter Hall Social Infrastructure Ltd
Good morning, and welcome. I'm Nick Anagnostou, and I'm joined today by Travis Butcher to present CQE's full year results presentation. I'll commence the presentation with the key highlights and discussion on CQE's transactional activity and the broadening of CQE's strategy, and Travis will provide an update on our financial metrics. I'll then return to cover the aspects of portfolio activity, our observations of the real estate market early learning sector followed by a summary for CQE's
