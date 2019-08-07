Aug 07, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Nicholas James Anagnostou - Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT - Head of Social Infrastructure Funds & Executive Director of Charter Hall Social Infrastructure Ltd



Good morning, and welcome. I'm Nick Anagnostou, and I'm joined today by Travis Butcher to present CQE's full year results presentation. I'll commence the presentation with the key highlights and discussion on CQE's transactional activity and the broadening of CQE's strategy, and Travis will provide an update on our financial metrics. I'll then return to cover the aspects of portfolio activity, our observations of the real estate market early learning sector followed by a summary for CQE's