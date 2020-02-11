Feb 11, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Travis Scott Butcher - Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT - Fund Manager



Good morning, and welcome. I'm Travis Butcher. I'm joined today by Scott Martin to present CQE's half year result presentation.



I'll commence the presentation with the key highlights and discussion on CQE strategy, and Scott will provide an update on the financial metrics. I'll then return to cover portfolio activity and update on the childcare industry, followed by a summary of CQE's outlook.



Commencing on Slide 4. Key highlights for the half year as follows. The first half of 2020 saw strong asset growth of 7.3%, driven by a combination of acquisition activity and