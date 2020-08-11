Aug 11, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Travis Scott Butcher - Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT - Fund Manager of Charter Hall Social Infrastructure Limited



Good morning, and welcome. I'm Travis Butcher, and I'm joined today by Scott Martin to present CQE's FY '20 full year results presentation. Well, I did not think that I ever have to be doing a results presentation from my [own] room. However, 2020 has been a year unlike no other.



I'll commence the presentation with CQE's key metrics and discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on both the childcare industry and CQE. Scott will provide an update on the financial metrics, and then I'll return to cover our portfolio activity and update on the childcare