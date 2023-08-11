Aug 11, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT 2023 Full Year Results Briefing.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Friday, 11, August 2023. I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Travis Butcher, Fund Manager. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Travis Butcher -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CQE's results presentation for the full year ended 30 June 2023. Presenting with me today is Scott Martin, Head of Social Infrastructure REIT Finance. I'd like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. Charter Hall acknowledges the traditional custodians of the lands in which we work and gather. We pay our respects to elders past and present and recognize their continued care and contribution to country.



Before starting the results presentation, I'd like to pause and acknowledge that in April this year we were greatly saddened by the sudden passing of CQE's Chair, Grant Hodgetts. Grant