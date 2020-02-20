Half Year 2020 Charter Hall Retail REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Gregory Chubb - Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust - CEO of Retail, Fund Manager & Executive Director of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



Good morning, and welcome to the Charter Hall Retail REIT Half Year Results Presentation for the period ending December 31, 2019. My name is Greg Chubb. I'm the Retail CEO for Charter Hall and an Executive Director of CQR. Joining me this morning is Christine Kelly, Head of Retail Finance and Deputy Fund Manager of CQR. This morning, we're also pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 17.5% interest in the BP partnership fund and an associated $90 million equity raise to fund this acquisition.



But first, we'll