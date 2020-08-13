Aug 13, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 13, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Christine Kelly

Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust - Head of Retail Finance & Deputy Fund Manager

* Gregory Chubb

Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust - CEO of Retail, Fund Manager & Executive Director of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Adrian Dark

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Analyst

* Andrew Dodds

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Edward Day

Moelis Australia Securities Pty Ltd, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Grant McCasker

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Head of Australian Real Estate Research Team, Executive Director & Equities Analyst of Real Estate

* Lauren A. Berry

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Richard Barry Jones

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research