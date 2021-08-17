Full Year 2021 Charter Hall Retail REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Charter Hall Retail REIT 2021 full year briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, the 17th of August.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Greg Chubb, Retail CEO. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Gregory Chubb - Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust - CEO of Retail, Fund Manager & Executive Director of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



Good morning, and welcome to the Charter Hall Retail REIT full year results presentation for the period ending 30 June 2021. My name is Greg Chubb. I am the Retail CEO for Charter Hall and an Executive Director of CQR. Joining me this morning is Christine Kelly, Head of Retail Finance and Deputy Fund Manager of CQR.



I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. Charter Hall is proud to work with our customers and communities to invest in, develop and create property assets on land across Australia and