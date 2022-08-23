Full Year 2022 Charter Hall Retail REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Ben Ellis - Charter Hall Retail REIT - Retail CEO, Fund Manager & Executive Director of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



Good morning, and welcome to CQR's FY '22 results. My name is Ben Ellis, and I'm the Retail CEO for Charter Hall and Executive Director of CQR. Joining me this morning is Christine Kelly, Head of Retail Finance and Deputy Fund Manager of CQR.



I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. Charter Hall is proud to work with our customers and communities to invest in and create places on lands across Australia. We pay our respects to the traditional owners, their Elders past and present, and value their care and custodianship of these lands.



Turning now to Slide 5 and our portfolio highlights for the