Half Year 2023 Charter Hall Retail REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Charter Hall Retail REIT 2023 Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 16th of February, 2023.



I'll now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Ben Ellis, Retail CEO. Thank you. Please, sir, go ahead.



Ben Ellis - Charter Hall Retail REIT - Retail CEO, Fund Manager & Executive Director of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



Good morning, and welcome to the Charter Hall Retail REIT first half results for FY '23. My name is Ben Ellis, and I am the retail CEO for Charter Hall and an Executive Director of CQR. Joining me this morning is Christine Kelly, Head of Retail Finance and Deputy Fund Manager of CQR.



I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. Charter Hall is proud to work with our customers and communities to invest in, develop and manage properties on lands across Australia. We pay our respects to the traditional owners, the elders past, present and emerging and recognize their