Half Year 2024 Clean Seas Seafood Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Robert Gratton - Clean Seas Seafood Limited - CEO



Well, hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Clean Seas Seafoods Half one FY24 Results Webinar. My name is Rob Gratton, Clean Sea's CEO, and also on the call today is our CFO, David Brown. In the past, we've spoken about challenging market conditions and increases in feed prices. And in response to these challenges, in November last year, we announced an operational review and a placement to be used for working capital to facilitate the rightsizing of business operations and to execute on key focus areas of the review.



In many ways, the Half one result that we are reporting today reflects the reasons why we undertook the operation review and justifies the decisions that we've made. The result is, therefore, as we expected, but encouraging in the way that pricing has held up at our 3,000 tonnes per annum target business. Having acted strongly and decisively, it is also encouraging that we're starting to see the benefits of the changes made, particularly in cash flows. And we expect these positive signs to continue over the next few months as we