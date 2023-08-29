Full Year 2023 Cleanspace Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Bruce Rathie - CleanSpace Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the CleanSpace Holdings investor call regarding its financial results for the year ended 30th of June 2023. My name is Bruce Rathie, and I'm Chairman of CleanSpace Holdings, and I'm joined this morning by Mr. Graham McLean, the CEO of the company. We also have Bree Greeff, the company CFO joining us for the call.



I'll [show] a few words of introduction regarding the results, then hand to Graham, who will take you through the presentation, providing detailed information and perspectives on the company's performance during the 2023 financial year just concluded. There is no doubt the performance of the company has been disappointing, but I and the Board believe there is a basis for