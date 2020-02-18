Feb 18, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Jamie Michael Pherous - Corporate Travel Management Limited - Global CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Taylor. And good morning, everyone. My name is Jamie Pherous, and with me is our global CFO, Neale O'Connell, and we're pleased to present our results for the half year to December 2019.



If we can go straight to Slide 5 and the highlights of the business. So firstly, we always report to underlying EBITDA and underlying EBITDA is flat with the prior year at $64.5 million. This is excluding the impact of AASB 16 leasing standard, and applying the standard, underlying EBITDA was $68.5 million. It's very important to note that this is consistent with our assumption share with the market at the beginning of the reporting period, where we said the lower end of guidance assume the continuation throughout the entire half of a difficult