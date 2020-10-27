Oct 27, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Ewen Graham Wolseley Crouch - Corporate Travel Management Limited - Independent Chairman



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Corporate Travel Management Limited, the company's first virtual AGM. My name is Ewen Crouch, and I am the Chairman of CTM.



As we gather for this meeting physically dispersed, I wish to recognize the various traditional lands on which we carry out our meeting today. I also acknowledge and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging of all the lands on which participants in this meeting reside.



We have reached the appointed time and a quorum is present. I'm pleased to declare this meeting of members of Corporate Travel Management Limited open.



Today's meeting is being held online by the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.



Questions can be submitted at any time. (Operator Instructions) Please note that while