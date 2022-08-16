Aug 16, 2022 / 11:15PM GMT

Jamie Michael Pherous - Corporate Travel Management Limited - MD & Executive Director



Jamie Pherous, CEO and Managing Director of CTM. Cale Bennett, CFO.



But let's go straight to Slide 4, if we can and then on to Slide 5, the highlights. There's five key highlights I wish to cover. Firstly, as we've said all the way through COVID, it's our superior business model, which enables CTM to successfully convert the recovery in activity into revenue, and importantly, profit before tax and net profit after tax. So we finished FY '22 with underlying EBITDA of $59.8 million, better than we forecast. But most importantly, we are one of the very few that can demonstrate we can