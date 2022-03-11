Mar 11, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Mar 11, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Leon Devaney

Central Petroleum Limited - Managing Director & CEO

* Damian Galvin

Central Petroleum Limited - CFO



=====================

Leon Devaney - Central Petroleum Limited - Managing Director & CEO



Welcome to today's presentation of Central's first-half results for the 2022 fiscal year. It was a very active half year. We had solid operations and delivered some key projects. We also progressed a couple of transactions that will fund a significant period of exploration and appraisal for Central. I'm joined today by our CFO, Damian Galvin, who will talk about our financial results. I'll cover our recent highlights and provide an update on some of our key activities.



Let's start with recent highlights. The most significant was the completion of a 50% sale of our producing assets to New Zealand Oil & Gas and Cue Energy. The acquisition of our operating assets in 2014 and 2015 really transformed Central both in terms