Aug 27, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Evans Dixon Limited FY '20 Full Year Results Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Peter Anderson, CEO. Please go ahead.
Peter McKenzie Anderson - Evans Dixon Limited - CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcoming to the Evans Dixon results briefing for the full year ended June 30, 2020. I'm Peter Anderson, Chief Executive Officer; and with me is Paul Ryan, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, I will provide an overview of our strategy and a summary of the group's financial performance for the year, including an update on each of our business divisions. Paul will then run through the group's financials, before I conclude with an update on the outlook for FY '21.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in significant disruption to both domestic and global financial markets and heightened uncertainty and risk for the global economic outlook. As a group, we have implemented multiple initiatives to help clients and staff navigate the challenging
Full Year 2020 Evans Dixon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 27, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...