Half Year 2021 E&P Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Peter McKenzie Anderson - E&P Financial Group Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the E&P Financial Group results briefing for the half year ended 31 December 2020. I'm Peter Anderson, Chief Executive Officer; and with me is Paul Ryan, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, I'll provide an update on the performance of the business over the period, our strategic priorities and the growth initiatives we have underway. Paul will then run through the group's consolidated financials before I conclude with an update on the outlook for the company.



We're pleased to report that over the 6 months to 31 December 2020, the company delivered a strong underlying result from its core businesses. The result was driven by consistent robust performance of the Evans & Partners Wealth