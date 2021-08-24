Full Year 2021 E&P Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Peter McKenzie Anderson - E&P Financial Group Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the E&P Financial Group Results briefing for financial year 2021. I'm Peter Anderson, Chief Executive Officer. And with me is Paul Ryan, our Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, I'll be providing an update on the performance of the business over the year and highlight the progress we've made with respect to our strategic objectives and growth initiatives. Paul will then run through the group's financials before I conclude with an update on the outlook for the company.



We're pleased to report that over the 12 months to 30 June 2021, the company delivered a resilient underlying result driven by strong performances from our core businesses. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $32 million and adjusted NPATA was $11.3