Half Year 2022 E&P Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Peter McKenzie Anderson - E&P Financial Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the E&P Financial Group results briefing for the half year ended 31 December 2021. I'm Peter Anderson, Chief Executive Officer; and with me is Paul Ryan, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, I'll be providing an update on the performance of the business over the half. Paul will then run through the group's financials before I conclude with an update on the outlook for the company. We're pleased to report that over the 6 months to 31 December 2021, the company delivered a solid underlying result, driven by growth from our core businesses. The group generated net revenue of $110.4 million, which was up 11% compared to the first half of financial year 2021. This result was achieved on the back of strong performances from E&P Capital and the core Evans & Partners Wealth business.



The half year result was also supported by growth in core equities funds under management and profit contribution from principal positions in our joint venture private equity funds.