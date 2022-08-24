Full Year 2022 E&P Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the E&P Financial Group FY '22 Results Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Peter Anderson, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Peter McKenzie Anderson - E&P Financial Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the E&P Financial Group results briefing for the year ended 30 June 2022. I'm Peter Anderson, Chief Executive Officer; and with me is Paul Ryan, our Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, I'll be providing an update on the performance of the business over the year. Paul will then run through the group's financials before I conclude with an update on the outlook for the group.



Before we begin the presentation, I should note that as part of our reporting pack lodged with the ASX this morning, we have released the company's appendix 4E preliminary financial report. We intend to release our annual report shortly following the completion of the group's audit in the coming week.



We are