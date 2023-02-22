Half Year 2023 E&P Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Peter Anderson - E&P Financial Group Limited - MD & CEO



Good morning and welcome to the E&P Financial Group results briefing for the half year ended December 31, 2022. By name is Peter Anderson, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of the company.



Joining me today is Stephen Hill, our recently appointed Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary. Stephen has been with E&P for over seven years and has held various leadership positions, most recently as Deputy CFO. Our previous CFO, Paul Ryan, remains with us as Managing Director and CEO of our wealth division, Evans & Partners.



In today's briefing, I'll provide an update on our strategic progress, followed by an overview on the performance of our divisions. Stephen will then talk to the group's consolidated results before I conclude with some comments on the outlook.



Moving now to the first slide of our presentation, which lists the five key strategic priorities, we, as a Board and management team, have been focused on for some time now. The key message to take away from this slide is that we are in