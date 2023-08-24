Full Year 2023 E&P Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Hello and welcome. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the E&P Financial Group financial year 2023 results webcast.



Peter Anderson - E&P Financial Group Limited - MD & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the financial results briefing for the year ended June 30, 2023. My name is Peter Anderson and I'm the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. With me today is Stephen Hill, our Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary.



In today's briefing, I'll provide an update on our strategic progress, followed by an overview on the performance of our divisions for the year. Steven will then talk to the group's consolidated financial results, before I conclude with some comments on the outlook.



Financial year 2023 was a challenging but productive year for the group, with our efforts shifting from platform consolidation to