Full Year 2019 EPE Capital Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Hayward-Butt - EPE Capital Partners Ltd - CEO



Thanks very much, and good morning to all our investors. Thanks very much for taking the time. What I've -- what we propose to do today, if I just go to the -- just to give you an introduction just briefly around some of the macros that we've been seeing, et cetera. Not to focus too much on those, as I'm sure you see those all the time. To give you an overview of the portfolio and how it's being constructed and performing. Some input into the valuations and the liquidity analysis. And at the end, some sort of outlook for the portfolio.



So moving briefly on to Slide 2, let me just put that up there. Whilst I'm sure you obviously get, as investors, a huge amount of input from many sources around the economy, one of the