Half Year 2020 EPE Capital Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ethos Capital interim results. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Peter Hayward-Butt. Please go ahead, sir.



Peter Hayward-Butt - EPE Capital Partners Ltd - CEO



Thank you very much, and thanks to all investors for logging in. I know it's a busy time out there. I'm sure many of you are looking at your screens this morning, so I will try and keep it relatively short and very happy to answer questions either on the call or afterwards.



In terms of the presentation for the day, what we want to cover, we'll just give you an introduction and an overview. Obviously, it's somewhat historic looking back to the 31st of December. A lot has happened since then, as you all know. And we'll also try and touch a bit on what are the ramifications for the Ethos Capital portfolio and what we've seen over the last couple of months. We'll give you a quick portfolio overview pre and post the Brait transaction, which